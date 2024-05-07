Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,565 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after buying an additional 1,288,572 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 600,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,373,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,594,000 after acquiring an additional 421,865 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 360,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $108.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.46. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

