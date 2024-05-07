Amalgamated Bank Sells 14,328 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,328 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Corning by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 245,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Corning by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,988 shares of company stock worth $3,984,964. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

