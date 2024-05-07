Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,828 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $177.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,556,529. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

