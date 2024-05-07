Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Atrion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the third quarter worth $208,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Stock Up 4.8 %

Atrion stock opened at $435.00 on Tuesday. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $274.98 and a twelve month high of $602.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.51 and a 200-day moving average of $366.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.60 million, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on ATRI

Atrion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.