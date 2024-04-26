Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 51,937 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,937 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.39% of Sera Prognostics worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SERA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

SERA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,256. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sera Prognostics news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $224,815.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Boniface sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $204,732.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $224,815.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,434.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,192 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

