General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 121.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,726 shares of company stock worth $1,187,811 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on General Mills
General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:GIS traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 912,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.
General Mills Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
