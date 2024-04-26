General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 121.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,726 shares of company stock worth $1,187,811 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 912,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.