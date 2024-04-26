Acuitas Investments LLC Buys 143,972 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,972 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Nuvation Bio worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 921.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 99,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 258.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 82,031 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 209,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,807. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

