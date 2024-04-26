Bailard Inc. Acquires 630 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rambus by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,670 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,134,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,893,000 after buying an additional 515,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 76.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,891,000 after buying an additional 861,427 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 8.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,414,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,909,000 after buying an additional 105,281 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. 318,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,213. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $324,389.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,415,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $324,389.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,415,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,084 shares of company stock worth $7,408,298. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

