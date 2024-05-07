Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 79 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Booking by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after buying an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $3,774,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,844.48.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,605.41. The stock had a trading volume of 260,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,182. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,526.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,412.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,445 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

