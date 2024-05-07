Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stake Increased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 250.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $5,053,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $1,809,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1,089.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 533,660 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $26,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of KVUE traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,969,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,977,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

