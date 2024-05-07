Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $306,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TDY traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $393.03. 184,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.62.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

