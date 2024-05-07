Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 4,065 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 9.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Leidos by 10.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Leidos Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.85. 1,016,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $144.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

