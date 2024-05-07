Machina Capital S.A.S. Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRM traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,441. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.47. The company has a market cap of $268.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,551,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,801,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 619,993 shares of company stock valued at $181,241,324. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.