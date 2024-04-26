Bruker (BRKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Bruker has set its FY24 guidance at $2.71-$2.76 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.710-2.760 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,193. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

