Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Colony Bankcorp has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CBAN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,129. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

