Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Univest Financial

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,281. Univest Financial has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $619.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Univest Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Univest Financial by 20.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.