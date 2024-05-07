Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. On average, analysts expect Recursion Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. 1,381,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,689. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,524 shares in the company, valued at $6,675,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,524 shares in the company, valued at $6,675,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $91,003.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,218,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,386,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 401,218 shares of company stock worth $3,930,520 in the last ninety days. 15.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXRX. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.