6,792 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,792 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total value of $2,450,807.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total transaction of $2,450,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of AMR opened at $341.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $132.72 and a one year high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. The business had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 29.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

