First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Declares $1.64 Quarterly Dividend

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share by the bank on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Citizens BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $195.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
FCNCA stock traded down $50.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,750.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,578.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,477.46. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $945.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,810.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FCNCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,788.78.
Read Our Latest Report on First Citizens BancShares
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Hope Holding Bryant purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $817,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.