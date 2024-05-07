Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PANL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $347.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANL shares. StockNews.com cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

