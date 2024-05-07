Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.89, but opened at $17.77. Beyond shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 1,745,257 shares.

The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Get Beyond alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYON. Maxim Group began coverage on Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Beyond Stock Down 21.8 %

The company has a market cap of $782.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.