Longeveron (LGVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.40). Longeveron had a negative net margin of 3,020.17% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. On average, analysts expect Longeveron to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Longeveron Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LGVN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.51. Longeveron has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on LGVN
Insider Activity
In other Longeveron news, Director Rock Soffer purchased 31,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $75,000.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at $490,054.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rock Soffer acquired 31,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,054.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Hare purchased 106,383 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 590,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,208.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 148,936 shares of company stock valued at $350,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.
About Longeveron
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Longeveron
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Automotive Parts Makers Growing at Double-Digit Rates
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Freshpet Surges 10%: Fresh Highs to Come for This Pet Stock
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.