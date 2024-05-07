Longeveron (LGVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.40). Longeveron had a negative net margin of 3,020.17% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. On average, analysts expect Longeveron to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Longeveron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGVN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.51. Longeveron has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Longeveron from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LGVN

Insider Activity

In other Longeveron news, Director Rock Soffer purchased 31,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $75,000.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at $490,054.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rock Soffer acquired 31,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,054.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Hare purchased 106,383 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 590,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,208.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 148,936 shares of company stock valued at $350,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Longeveron

(Get Free Report)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.