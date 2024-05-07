Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:LTRN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 52,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantern Pharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 74,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $360,340.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lantern Pharma

About Lantern Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.