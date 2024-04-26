New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,923 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $32,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 294,937 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,159,000 after buying an additional 98,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.06.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $203.93 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

