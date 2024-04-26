California Public Employees Retirement System Has $65.59 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 852,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,895 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $65,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

