Greenlane Renewables (GRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Greenlane Renewables to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Greenlane Renewables had a negative return on equity of 75.09% and a negative net margin of 51.16%. The firm had revenue of C$17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.30 million.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

TSE:GRN remained flat at C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. Greenlane Renewables has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.45, a P/E/G ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.38.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. Its systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.