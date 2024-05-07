Leuthold Group LLC Buys Shares of 139,107 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 139,107 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,613,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,767,787. The company has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

