Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the March 31st total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MSD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,714. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

