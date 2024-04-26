Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Minto Apartment Issued By Raymond James (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$40.29 million during the quarter.

Minto Apartment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

