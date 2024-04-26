Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 5,938 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.01. 694,032 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.30.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

