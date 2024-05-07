iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stake Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 154.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

ICF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 78,196 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

