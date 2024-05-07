Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $7.70 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GETY. Benchmark boosted their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Getty Images Stock Performance

NYSE GETY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,833. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $163,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $163,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 14,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $56,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,956,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,276,490 shares of company stock worth $5,677,587. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at about $52,554,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 124.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth $104,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

