Spire Wealth Management Acquires 4,197 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITB. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.87. 774,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.10.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

