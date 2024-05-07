Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. 2,832,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,755,477. The company has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

