National Bank of Canada FI Sells 345,250 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 345,250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.31% of Brixmor Property Group worth $21,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.3 %

BRX stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.21%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.