Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-11.00 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $267.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.07. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

