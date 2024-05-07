Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.56.

FL traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. 347,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.50. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

