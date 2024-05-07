Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.46.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.88. The company had a trading volume of 74,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,809. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.85.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 17.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.