Spire Wealth Management Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after buying an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $109.88. 102,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,073. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

