Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HIW. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.31. 58,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,899. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $46,833,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,371,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,306,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,271,000 after buying an additional 504,777 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

