Needham & Company LLC Increases Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Price Target to $40.00

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BHE. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:BHE opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 39.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

