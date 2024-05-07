Spire Wealth Management Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

IJK traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.67. 12,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,584. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

