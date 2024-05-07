Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 194,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period.

Shares of HNDL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,037. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.1227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

