5,302 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 44.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 163,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,766,000 after buying an additional 50,650 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,252,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,007 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $410,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,637 shares of company stock valued at $88,483,248. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.88. 46,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,212. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.11. The company has a market capitalization of $136.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

