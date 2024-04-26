Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for M/I Homes in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.13. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $16.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $120.29 on Friday. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $63.39 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average is $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 6.51.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at $82,185,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,507,000 after buying an additional 354,182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $25,385,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth about $9,554,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 27.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after buying an additional 102,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

