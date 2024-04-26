Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 487 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $211,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 6,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

