Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %
EGBN stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $599.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
