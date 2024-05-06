Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3958 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Hang Lung Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Hang Lung Group Stock Performance
Shares of Hang Lung Group stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. Hang Lung Group has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $6.00.
Hang Lung Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Lung Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Brinker International Heats Up on Spicy Earnings Beat and Raise
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Eli Lilly Gains on the GLP-1 Weight Loss Phenomenon
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Pfizer Finds a Foothold After a Solid Q1 2024 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.