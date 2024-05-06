Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3958 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Hang Lung Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hang Lung Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hang Lung Group stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. Hang Lung Group has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $6.00.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

