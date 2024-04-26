Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Increased to $465.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $435.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.33.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $381.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $403.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

