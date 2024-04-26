Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 914 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 580.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $178.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.31. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.24 and a 52 week high of $201.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

